‘Underground railroad’ offers kids an escape from homelessness, troubles and trafficking

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started Pause 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 4:08 Chad Holbrook recaps 10-0 win over Georgia, looks ahead to Hoover 1:34 Corruption probe in the South Carolina State House 1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart 0:39 Eric Norwood gives back at football camp 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 1:01 Bentley on McIlwain transfer: 'I didn't see it coming' 0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017 1:34 2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A new Sea Haven for Youth shelter had it's grand opening today off of Highway 57 S in Little River. The new seven acre campus can serve up to 16 youth at a time. The main living area has eight bedrooms in two separate wings for male and female youth ages 13-17, with kitchen, common areas, study rooms, and laundry facilities. Additional buildings house a recreation center with games and administrative offices. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

A new Sea Haven for Youth shelter had it's grand opening today off of Highway 57 S in Little River. The new seven acre campus can serve up to 16 youth at a time. The main living area has eight bedrooms in two separate wings for male and female youth ages 13-17, with kitchen, common areas, study rooms, and laundry facilities. Additional buildings house a recreation center with games and administrative offices. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com