Swimming advisory placed in section of SC beach due to bacteria

A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory Wednesday, according to a release by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
"The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030."
DHEC reported that swimming is not advised if entertococcus bacteria measurement is greater than 104.
Temporary advisory signs are placed at the location, according to Torrens.
Anyone needing information about beach water quality in the Myrtle Beach area can call DHEC's Pee Dee EA office at 843-238-4378, or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.
