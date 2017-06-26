Couple, wanted in CCU student shooting, nabbed in Louisiana

A man and a woman accused of kidnapping, robbing and shooting a Coastal Carolina University student in Conway earlier this month were arrested in Kenner, Louisiana, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
The Advocate reported Saturday that 27-year-old Ryan Nicholas Graham and 18-year-old Symaria Jeona Shannon were taken into custody outside the Econo Lodge on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner. Both were wanted on counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and attempted murder, according to The Advocate, from a shooting reported in Conway on June 15.
Horry County police were called to Harper Road for the shooting about 6 p.m. that day and found a CCU student with one to two gunshot wounds in his back, according to an incident report.
Officers say they found the 23-year-old victim, walking in the road shirtless. The man told police he felt like he was going to pass out and asked for a ride to the hospital, according to the report.
The CCU student told officers he had just been kidnapped from Conway National Bank and robbed by unknown suspects, who took about $500 from him and dropped him off on a dirt road, the report stated.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Tracking down leads and acting on tips, Horry County police reached out to Kenner police on Friday, alerting officers to the possible location of their suspects, The Advocate reported.
A SWAT team, criminal investigations officers and U.S. Marshals surrounded the Kenner hotel and took Graham and Shannon into custody as they emerged from a room, according to The Advocate. Inside the room, authorities located a gun that may have been used in the shooting, The Advocate reported.
The pair are currently being held for extradition at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
