Police: SC man at large after robbery, teen prostitution incident

A Beaufort man and a Hilton Head Island 17-year-old girl were charged Sunday in Ridgeland after they were allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery and prostitution scheme. Police say a Bluffton man also allegedly involved in the robbery remains at large.
According to a Ridgeland Police Department report, a robbery was reported around 2 a.m. at the Forest Motel on South Jacob Boulevard after two males entered a room rented by the Hilton Head Island teenager and struck a 20-year-old Bluffton man in the head before stealing his cellphone and money.
The victim ran to the Ridgeland Coin Laundry on the same street and called police.
Officers located the teenager inside a different room at the motel with Sharwain Lomant Bobian Jr., 21, of Beaufort, who was identified as one of the assailants, the report said.
Both Bobian and the teenager were arrested. The teen was charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor. Bobian was charged with strong-arm robbery.
Investigators believe the second assailant to be Tevin Raheem Rivers, 22, of Bluffton, who remains at large.
Bobian and the 17-year-old were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
