Nearly a year after Hurricane Matthew, marsh tacky horses evacuated for storm return to Lowcountry

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 David Farren, a lawyer opposing the I-73 expansion, talks about the impact it will have on natural areas. Pause 1:10 SC District 5 voters explain their votes in today's special election 0:41 9 candles for the Emanuel 9 0:58 York County Council on Aging provides farmers market vouchers for in-need seniors 1:50 Precautions taken against distemper at Horry County Animal Care Center 0:50 Sights from the final day of the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach SC 1:56 Sights and sounds from CCMF: Fans say who they'd like to see next year 1:54 Sheriff's deputies rescue kidnapped woman Kala Brown from serial killer 4:31 'Run as fast as we can': Inside Democrat Archie Parnell's campaign in S.C. 5th District 1:32 Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Comet the marsh tacky and a companion horse named Hawk have returned to the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island after a long absence. They are now back to doing what they do best: receiving visitors and entertaining tourists from their pasture, at 70 Honey Horn Drive. Jay Karr Staff video

Comet the marsh tacky and a companion horse named Hawk have returned to the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island after a long absence. They are now back to doing what they do best: receiving visitors and entertaining tourists from their pasture, at 70 Honey Horn Drive. Jay Karr Staff video