Nearly a year after Hurricane Matthew, marsh tacky horses evacuated for storm return to Lowcountry

Hawk, a retired Heroes on Horseback horse, and Comet, a marsh tacky, are back at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island.
Hawk — wearing a fly mask to keep the bugs away — wandered around the pasture at the museum at Honey Horn on Monday munching on the grass, while Comet cooled his heels in a corral next to the barn as he recovered from a foot injury. The two horses were returned to Honey Horn last Wednesday after a nine-month absence.
“It ended up being longer then we thought,” said Robin Swift, vice president of marketing and development at the museum.
The two were evacuated before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in October. They had to be kept away while Honey Horn was being used as a hurricane debris processing site and the horses’ pasture was used by Crowder Gulf as a headquarters site, said Swift. “With all the noise, they would have been so traumatized,” she said.
The debris processing operation is now finished, and Comet and Hawk are back in their newly repaired and painted paddock, where they’ll pass the days entertaining visitors to the museum.
Comments