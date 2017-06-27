Rock Hill man charged in high school student’s death was arrested in court, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' Pause 1:04 David Farren, a lawyer opposing the I-73 expansion, talks about the impact it will have on natural areas. 1:10 SC District 5 voters explain their votes in today's special election 0:41 9 candles for the Emanuel 9 0:58 York County Council on Aging provides farmers market vouchers for in-need seniors 1:50 Precautions taken against distemper at Horry County Animal Care Center 0:50 Sights from the final day of the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach SC 1:56 Sights and sounds from CCMF: Fans say who they'd like to see next year 1:54 Sheriff's deputies rescue kidnapped woman Kala Brown from serial killer 4:31 'Run as fast as we can': Inside Democrat Archie Parnell's campaign in S.C. 5th District Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Demetric Leon Houze, 25, of Rock Hill has been charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting in which a South Pointe High School student was killed. The teen who died has been identified as Quantavious Torbit, 17. Houze appeared in Rock Hill Municipal Court Tuesday morning and asked for bond; a judge denied his request. A second person, Timothy M. Holley, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the incident, police said. hsmoot@heraldonline.com Hannah Smoot

