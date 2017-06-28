Mother of SC teen: ‘He was shot right in front of me.’

Sheika Torbit was grieving Tuesday because her son had been fatally shot Sunday night. But she’s also a witness. Torbit said she saw her son get shot.
Sheika told The Herald that she was at the scene and saw 17-year-old Quantavious “Quan” Torbit wounded. Quan later died.
“He was shot right in front of me,” Sheika Torbit said Tuesday afternoon at her home in Rock Hill. Hours earlier, the accused shooter, Demetric Houze, 25, was denied bond.
Torbit said she spoke to police about the incident. Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Brent Allmon confirmed that she had been interviewed by detectives and gave a statement, but declined to give specifics about what Torbit told officers.
A police report shows that a “negative post on Facebook” led to the Sunday incident.
Sheika Torbit said she is happy that Houze is in custody and that he was denied bond. Houze is charged with murder in the case.
But she has to deal with her son’s death, and a second son, Timothy M. Holley, 20, who is charged with weapons violations in connection with the Sunday incident. It happened at a park at the corner of Roddey and Rauch streets.
Sheika Torbit said Quantavious’s twin sister, Shantavious, had been involved in the fight after the Facebook incident.
Sheika Torbit said she told family members it was time to leave before the fight started. Sheika and another family member said Torbit’s sons were trying to defuse the situation.
Police have not confirmed what role any of the participants had, and are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses, Allman said.
“Anyone who saw anything out there at the park that night, we ask that they contact us and tell us,” Allmon said Tuesday.
Two people started fighting, and the incident escalated, according to police, a police report, and Sheika Torbit.
Torbit has five children, including Quan.
Quan Torbit was a rising senior at South Pointe High School, as is his twin sister. He played on the basketball team.
Tanya Crockett, Sheika Torbit’s cousin, said the family is in mourning because Quan Torbit was a “quiet, nice young man” who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“Quan was an embracing child...he was an up and coming rapper ,” Crockett said. “Our family, our hearts are broken. We are hoping everybody can learn from this.”
Crockett said Sheika Torbit “lost her son over a senseless foolery.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Want to Help?
Anyone with information about the Sunday shooting incident where Quan Torbit was killed can call Rock Hill Police Department’s detective bureau at 803-329-7293.
