Col. Christopher Williamson appointed commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, June 30, 2017.
Col. Christopher Williamson appointed commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, June 30, 2017. Photo provided by the SC Department of Public Safety
Col. Christopher Williamson appointed commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, June 30, 2017. Photo provided by the SC Department of Public Safety

South Carolina

June 30, 2017 5:45 PM

For the first time, an African American is named to head the SC Highway Patrol

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A 29-year patrol veteran and first African American named to the post was promoted Friday to lead the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Col. Christopher Williamson, a native of Darlington, succeeds retiring commander, Col. Michael Oliver who served 35 years with the highway patrol.

Williams joined the patrol in 1988, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

He was promoted to captain in Troop 7/Orangeburg in 2003 and transferred to Troop Six/Charleston 6 years later. He moved to state headquarters in 2011 where he managed daily operations of the patrol.

Also announced Friday was the promotion of 35-year-veteran Marc Wright, a native of Gaffney, to the post of deputy commander.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack

'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack 0:45

'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack
Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite 3:34

Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite
Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 2:19

Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos