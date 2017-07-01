Pinewood farmer was a beloved agricultural icon

Les Tindal, who was South Carolina Secretary of Agriculture from 1982 to 2000, died Tuesday at age 89.
A graduate of Furman University, he was a trustee for Clemson University from 1973 to 1982 and on the Board of Directors of Black River Electric Cooperative for many years.
Rowland Alston, Chair of the BREC Board of Directors and a former Clemson Extension agent, said Tindal was well respected among his colleagues.
"I have never seen anyone develop and exhibit more enthusiasm for the agriculture industry as Tindal did," Alston said. "He constantly traveled the state, gave up a lot of his free time on weekends to go to all kinds of events, whether it was a frog jumping contest in Springfield, a peach festival in Pelion or a tomato festival in Charleston, he was constantly on the go."
"He gave unselfishly of his time to the state," said Summerton Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Ardis. "He was very knowledgeable, kind and generous."
Black River Cooperative CEO Charlie Allen said Tindal always had an upbeat attitude.
"He was one of those people who spoke to everyone, was interested in everyone and could remember people's names very well," he said.
Alston said Tindal will be remembered as a voice for agriculture.
"What impressed me was that agriculture always had representation with Tindal, and you could always count on him speaking up," Alston said.
At BREC, Tindal had a hand in bringing the company out of debt with frugal governance that always kept the interests of the members in mind, Alston said.
"He made sure we didn't waste any money," he said. "I believe I would rather him hold my wallet than hold it myself because he was very frugal."
Allen said he always kept BRECs members' interests at the forefront.
"He was a leader in focusing on keeping the costs at the co-op low and keeping our rates reasonable," Allen said. "He seemed to have a real concern for what was best for the members."
He also had a concern for the employees, Allen said.
"He understood the commitment that we have from employees to work during storms when a lot of people were able to stay at home," he said.
Alston praised Tindal's leadership on the Clemson University Board of Trustees, where he served until he was elected agriculture commissioner.
"Clemson being an ag school and a land grant school, a lot of times the faculty and the administration may not have a strong agricultural science background," Alston said. "With Les on the board, agriculture had a strong voice. He was an active farmer and he understood the common problems farmers in the state were experiencing, and he would push the administration at Clemson to address these problems."
Alston said Tindal was an icon in agriculture.
"I think he is the last of the true great leaders I saw coming up as a boy," he said. "He is the last leader from that greatest generation in agriculture that I know of."
Tindal raised swine and beef cattle, Alston said, but he focused mostly on corn, wheat and soybeans. His father farmed near Pinewood, and his son David L. Tindal III and grandson David Tindal IV are maintaining the tradition, he said.
According to a Clemson University press release, Tindal served two terms as president of the American Soybean Association, was director of the American Soybean Institute, was a member of the USDA Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and helped organize and served as president of the South Carolina Soybean Association.
He was named Man of the Year for service to South Carolina agriculture by Progressive Farmer, was recognized as one of the 15 Top Farmers in America by Ford Motor Co., according to the press release.
Tindal was born May 4, 1928, in Pinewood to David Leslie Tindal Sr. and Lela Norris Tindal, according to an obituary at www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
Tindal was married to May Davis Tindal, and they had four children.
