Clemson board delays action on 2017-18 tuition after closed-door meeting

Clemson University's Board of Trustees delayed action on approving proposals for 2017-18 tuition and room and board rates on Friday following an hour-long executive session.

After the teleconferenced meeting was called to order, the board went into a closed session where it discussed the process of giving out tuition waivers and heard legal advice on that topic, said Mark Land, Clemson's vice president of university relations.

"There's some laws that dictate how much, if you want to give tuition breaks to deserving students — there's some restrictions on how state money can be used to do that," Land said after the session had ended. "They needed to get legal advice today and that’s what they did."

The board was concerned by the University of South Carolina's recent battle with the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education regarding $515 million in tuition discounts USC has given to out-of-state students, and wanted more information on tuition waivers, Land said.

An agenda for the meeting did not cite a reason for the closed session. Board chairman Smyth McKissick announced the board needed to go into executive session "to receive legal advice regarding the legal and regulatory requirements related to tuition and scholarships" just before closing the meeting to the public.

At the end of the closed-door session, the board came back into public session to announce it would not be making a decision about tuition, room and board costs for the 2017-18 school year. The discussion will continue at the next quarterly board meeting in mid-July, Land said.

Bill Rogers, executive director of the South Carolina Press Association said the meeting should have been held in open session. Clemson is a public institution and discussion of tuition in any aspect is not a valid reason for a closed meeting, he said.

"It certainly looks like an illegal executive session," Rogers said. "This should be aired in public."

Receipt of legal advice in executive sessions, according to the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, is protected when the legal advice "relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege law."

Frequent use of executive session raises a concern and erodes public trust, Rogers said, especially when something as important as tuition is discussed.

"Tuition is outrageous around the state and we need to hear the reasons behind it," Rogers said. "Clemson is for south Carolina – South Carolinians need to know what's going on."