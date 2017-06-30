South Carolina

June 30, 2017 10:43 PM

One person was killed Friday when car strikes disabled 18-wheeler in Clarendon Co.

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

A car trying to avoid a broken down 18-wheeler partially in the road in Clarendon County ran off the road but struck the trailer, killing a backseat passenger and injuring the driver and another passenger.

The accident occurred at 5:50 p.m. Friday, June 30, on Bethel Highway (US-15) near the intersection with McLeod Road north of Paxville, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling south of Bethel Highway “and took evasive action to avoid the trailer, ” ran off the right side of the road and struck the trailer, Southern said. The driver and passengers were all belted in. The driver and front seat passenger were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The rear seat passenger died on scene. The tractor trailer was not occupied.

The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

