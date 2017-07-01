Horses, mule 'in limbo' in Anderson County animal-welfare case

Five horses and a mule that were set to be offered to the public at the end of an Anderson County animal-welfare case are now off the auction block, at least temporarily.
The animals were seized last fall from a rural property on Jolly Wingo Road in Pendleton.
Dr. Kim Sanders, the veterinarian and executive director at the county's animal shelter Pets Are Worth Saving, estimates that the county has spent roughly $15,000 feeding and caring for them while awaiting the outcome of a case against their owner.
Andrew Twillie, 38, of Pendleton was convicted in June of one count of animal mistreatment. He was sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to relinquish custody of the horses and mule to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, according to court records. Twillie was found not guilty of five other charges of mistreatment.
The Sheriff's Office created a post on its Facebook page this week announcing that the horses and mule would be available for auction July 15 at Martin Veterinary Services in Pelzer. But by Friday, the post had been modified.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the auction has been postponed," the agency's message read. "We'll update the public with new day and time as it becomes available."
The change in circumstances is this: Twillie's lawyer, Charles Griffin of Anderson, has filed two separate motions that delay action in the case. Griffin has filed one motion appealing the seizure of the horses, he said. He also filed a June 19 motion seeking a new trial for Twillie.
Twillie was convicted of mistreating an American Quarter Horse "with a thin white blaze pattern on its forehead," according to court documents. He was charged with mistreating the mule, two other Quarter Horses, a thoroughbred and a paint mare, but was not convicted of those charges.
"Our position in this case was that this was not an intentional act," Griffin said in an interview. "There was a drought and all of these animals were in the same circumstances. If he is not guilty on five, why is he guilty of one?"
Sgt. Mark Davis, who oversees the animal control division of the Sheriff's Office, said officers had tried to work with Twillie during a six-month investigation before the horses were seized.
"We don't want to take people's animals and we don't want to be responsible for maintaining them," Davis said. "I don't think many people realize how expensive it is to keep up a horse. You can get a horse here for a couple hundred dollars, but feeding even one horse is really expensive. People get in over their heads. We tried to give this person chances to take care of things and unfortunately, that did not happen and there was an issue of health declining for the horses. We had to step in."
Sanders said in an interview that a medical evaluation of the animals after they were seized showed two of the horses were emaciated.
"This person was given multiple opportunities to correct the issues before the animals were seized," she said. "Two were in really bad shape."
Twillie has not responded to a request for comment in the case.
David Wagner, the 10th Judicial Circuit solicitor, said he could not comment on pending litigation.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said he hopes a resolution comes quickly.
"We don't want the horses and mule to be in limbo," he said. "We want them to go to an environment where they will be treated properly."
