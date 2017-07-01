The global engineering firm Fluor has offices in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina

Greenville's Fluor secures $48 million bump in naval contract

Anna B. Mitchell - The Greenville News

amitchell@greenvillenews.com

July 01, 2017 7:29 PM

A division of Fluor in Greenville has secured an additional $48.1 million for ongoing work under way at a U.S. Navy engineering facility in Florida.

The money is part of a contract modification between Fluor Federal Solutions of Greenville, a division of the Texas-based Fluor Corp., and the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, in Jacksonville. After the modification, the total contract value will come to $275 million.

The original contract covered base support services at various installations under the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast and left open some delivery and quantity options, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Fluor spokesman Brett Turner said in an email to The Greenville News that personnel in Greenville provide home-office support for the work down in Florida.

"The jobs are pretty well self-contained and don't require a lot of reach back," he wrote. "Our Arlington, Va., office also provides support."

Turner said Fluor has held a contract with the U.S. Navy since 2011 to provide operations support services at Navy bases and installations in the greater Jacksonville area.

"Providing quality, cost-effective solutions to the Navy is work that our employees take great pride in," he wrote.

Fluor's work in Jacksonville includes regional base-operating support in the areas of port operations, facilities, environmental services, and support vehicles and equipment. All the work under the $275 million contract will take place in Jacksonville, and the contract's planned completion date is June 2018.

Fluor, previously known as Fluor Daniel, is a publicly traded firm that provides engineering services as well as construction management, maintenance, and project leadership for clients in government and industry worldwide.

The global workforce of this $19 billion company exceeds 60,000, and Fluor reported $326 million in profits for the year 2016. The naval contract comes under Fluor's Government segment, which carries out about a fifth of the company's work by dollar amount.

About 2,400 people work at Fluor's facility in Greenville, according to the Greenville Area Development Corp.

  Comments  

