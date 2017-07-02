South Carolina

He pointed a gun at her head and threatened to ‘kill her deader than hell’ Myrtle Beach police said

By Michaela Broyles

A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman’s head, threatening her life in front of a 4-year-old child, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

William Powell, 26, was charged in connection with domestic violence high aggravated nature, according to the report.

When police arrived at the Food Lion located at 1430 S Kings Highway, a crying woman told them she had been arguing with Powell since the night before.

The woman told police that when she was in the car with Powell driving to IHOP around 10 p.m., he allegedly “smacked” her drink into her face, making it spill on herself, the report says. In response, the woman took the rest of her drink and poured it on Powell.

Powell then allegedly pulled into a parking lot, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman’s head, according to police. She told police that while the gun was pointed at her, Powell said he “would kill her deader than hell,” the report states.

The woman claimed that Powell broke her phone before she had a chance to call 911.

A 4-year-old child was in the backseat of the car at the time of the incident, according to police.

Powell fled the scene on foot and was found by police on the top floor of the parking garage across from the hotel they were staying at on Ocean Boulevard, police note in the report.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

