An F-16 fighter jet from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter soars over Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach during the 8th Annual Fourth of July Salute from the Shore flyover of military aircraft along South Carolina’s beaches. The F-16 was followed about 25 minutes later by a C-17 out of Charleston. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
South Carolina

July 04, 2017 3:44 PM

8th annual Salute from the Shore soars over Hilton Head’s beaches

BY JAY KARR

jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beachgoers on Hilton Head’s South Forest Beach paused from soaking up the sun and splashing in the surf on Tuesday to watch a parade of military aircraft pass overhead during the 8th annual Salute from the Shore.

In the annual Fourth of July event, South Carolina-based Air Force planes make a run down the coast, starting at 1 p.m. at Cherry Grove, S.C., just north of Myrtle Beach and concluding at Hilton Head Island.

At 1:28 p.m., a pair of F-16 fighter jets from the 20th Fighter Wing at Sumter’s Shaw Air Force Base zoomed over Hilton Head’s South Forest Beach to shouts and cheers from beachgoers. The F-16s were followed about 25 minutes later by a giant C-17 out of Charleston.

The annual flyover is organized by the nonprofit organization, Salute from the Shore, Inc.

