Long-time competition leads to Disney-themed sandcastles along Grand Strand beaches

Building sandcastles on the beach has been a family tradition for the Murphy family of Ohio for over forty years according to Sandi Murphy who's parents and uncles got started competing while vacation at the old Sherwood Forest Campground. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

