Long-time competition leads to Disney-themed sandcastles along Grand Strand beaches

Building sandcastles on the beach has been a family tradition for the Murphy family of Ohio for over 40 years, according to Sandi Murphy, who’s parents and uncles got started competing while on vacation at the old Sherwood Forest Campground.
Now, over 100 family members participate in building their elaborate designs at the Tricia Lyn Resort Motel in North Myrtle Beach. The theme normally is that of the latest Disney movie like this year’s “Cars 3” design. The family says they use non-toxic paint for the designs.
Sandi Murphy’s daughter, Raina Rotondo, says that despite the long hours spent on the project, the kid’s favorite part is tearing it down before the adults fill in the holes and smooth out the sand as if it were never there. “We have the memories,” Murphy said.
