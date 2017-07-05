Hilton Head house lifted 8 feet in 3 days

Workers from Atlas Lifting and Demo shore up a crib under the front porch of a house on Wednesday as the lift nears its maximum height of eight feet. The adjustment was made after the 5,500-square-foot home on North Calibogue Cay Road in Sea Pines, owned by Helen and Bob Payne, was hit by floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew. Atlas cut holes in the house and inserted steel beams through the building to form a lifting structure. They then used 20 hydraulic jacks controlled and synchronized by a Unified Jacking System to raise the 250,000-pound house. As the structure rose in a series of individual lifts of 6.5 inches, workers assembled wooden cribs out of four-foot long timbers to stabilize the building. The house raising began Friday, continued Monday, and finished Wednesday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com