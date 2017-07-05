At Beaufort High School, students didn’t return $40K in electronics, police say

Over $40,000 worth of electronics were not returned to Beaufort High School at the end of the school year, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
Tablets, keyboards, chargers and protective covers for the electronics used by 52 students were not given back, resulting in $40,508 in missing property, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
Beaufort County School District Director of Communications Jim Foster said typically about 75 percent of devices not returned by the end of the year are returned over the summer after letters are sent to parents. The remainder will be sought from students when they return to school in the fall, he said. Graduating seniors have to turn in their school devices before they’re allowed to walk at graduation, so the missing devices are all with underclassmen.
If any are still missing in the fall, insurance will cover the cost of replacing the devices that can’t be accounted for, Foster said. The police report was filed for insurance purposes, he said.
