Fatal I-85 crash Wednesday blocks traffic near Georgia line many hours

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband was injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Oconee County near the South Carolina-Georgia border.
The crash near Mile Marker 2 in Fair Play was reported in a 911 call at 12:25 p.m., according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Northbound lanes of 1-85 were blocked for up to six hours after the crash and traffic was halted for miles, backing up into Georgia.
Alyssa Hartfield Wright of Covington, Georgia, was killed in the crash.
Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wright's husband, Michael Wright, was heading north when he ran off the right side of the road and hit the rear of a disabled Mack truck that was parked in the emergency strip of I-85. That truck was driven by 48-year-old Ronald Quick, also of Covington. Quick was uninjured.
Michael Wright then hit a second vehicle that was also traveling north on I-85, Hovis said. That vehicle was driven by Donald Burdette of New Windsor, Maryland. Burdette was also uninjured.
Addis said Alyssa Wright was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, but that the force of the crash caused her to be ejected from a Jeep. Addis said she suffered "multiple traumas" and died at the scene of the crash.
Her husband was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson to be treated for his injuries, Addis said. Michael Wright, 30, was in fair condition Wednesday night, according to hospital spokesman Ross Norton. The Wrights and some of their relatives who were traveling ahead of them were headed to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to visit family when the crash occurred, Addis said.
The highway patrol is still investigating the crash, Hovis said.
