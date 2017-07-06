Open records request reveals seventh shooting on Father’s Day weekend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Long-time vacationers decorate beach with Disney themed sandcastles Pause 0:45 'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack 3:34 Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite 2:19 Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 1:04 David Farren, a lawyer opposing the I-73 expansion, talks about the impact it will have on natural areas. 1:10 SC District 5 voters explain their votes in today's special election 1:51 2 strangers work together to try and save Rock Hill motorcycle wreck victim 0:41 9 candles for the Emanuel 9 0:58 York County Council on Aging provides farmers market vouchers for in-need seniors 1:50 Precautions taken against distemper at Horry County Animal Care Center Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video. An officer was not shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook

