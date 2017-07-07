Breanna Marie Vaught Nogueira - MBPD
Breanna Marie Vaught Nogueira - MBPD

South Carolina

July 07, 2017 8:46 PM

Conway police looking for runaway teen

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Conway police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Conway authorities said Breanna Marie Vaught Nogueira is considered a runaway and was last seen Wednesday.

She is described as a white female with long light brown hair and hazel eyes who stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue crop top, police said.

Anyone with any information on Breanna’s location or who has come in contact with her can contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

