Heat blisters the SC coast, but some relief is coming

Blistering heat plagued the Grand Strand on Friday, and while it will stay hot Saturday, a break from the intensity is coming Sunday.
“It looks like it’s still going to be sweltering, but not quite the intensity of today,” Michael Colby, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said on Friday afternoon when looking ahead at Saturday.
A heat advisory was issued for the Grand Strand on Friday morning and in place through the evening as indexes rose to the 105 to 107 range, prompting the warning, which is typically issued when heat indexes climb to at least 105.
Temperatures touched into the mid to upper 90s Friday with those dangerous heat advisory indexes, Colby said. The mercury is expected to rise to the low 90s Saturday with indexes likely just shy of heat advisory levels.
“I think today is the peak in the heat,” said Colby Friday.
But the break is coming Sunday thanks to a change in wind direction and a weak cold front. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will likely reach only the mid 80s with heat indexes in the low to mid 90s.
That trend should also mercifully continue into early next week, when it’s projected to stay near to below average with temperatures in the upper 80s.
“Be safe today through Saturday, and then look for a nice relief Sunday onward,” said Colby.
Colby said it’s important to take precaution when dealing with extreme heat, stating it’s hard on the body, which has trouble keeping itself cool.
“The thing to do really is to stay in the shade or in the air conditioning and drink plenty of water,” he said.
Lt. Jonathan Evans, spokesman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, said the rescuers patrolling the beaches and beyond are always on the lookout for people who appear to be experiencing heat-related issues.
Evans and Colby both offered safety tips and tricks to beat the heat as it blazes, which included:
▪ Stay inside in the air conditioning or shade
▪ Take frequent breaks if working in the outside
▪ Stay hydrated
▪ Never leave anyone in a car this time of year as temps can quickly soar to 160 or 190
▪ Don’t leave pets exposed in the heat and make sure they have plenty of water
▪ Check on elderly and those without air conditioning
▪ Take precaution if feeling faint or dizzy in the heat
▪ Take a dip in the water if on the beach or by the pool
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments