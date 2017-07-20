Why you’re seeing so many yellow flags on Hilton Head beaches right now

Hilton Head Island residents and visitors are finally starting to feel the sting of summer — a few weeks later than expected.

On Thursday, yellow caution flags draped lifeguard stands up and down Hilton Head due to a high number of swimmers reporting jellyfish stings.

Mike Wagner, operations manager for Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Service, said that jellyfish activity was high on Thursday, but the numbers were not surprising for this time of year.

Up until this week, Wagner said he was surprised by the low number of reports for July.

“We’re finally getting to where the norm is for July,” Wagner said.

As the weather grows warmer, more jellyfish make their way into Hilton Head waters.

In July and August, when the ocean’s temperature is at its highest, sting rates to become fairly frequent.

In the event of a jellyfish sting, lifeguards have spray bottles at their stations with vinegar and saltwater to spray on the wound.

One of the worst things you can do after being stung by a jellyfish is to wash the wound with fresh water or rub it with sand or a towel, according to the Hilton Head Island website.