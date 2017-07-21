Pastor: More awareness of South Carolina’s ‘Safe Haven’ law needed

The death of a newborn child who was found in a trash bag at a local restaurant last week has raised concerns about whether the state has done enough to educate all of its communities about South Carolina’s safe haven laws.
Police say Estela Ruiz-Gomez, 18, gave birth and dumped the newborn into a trash bin on July 12 at La Parrilla, the restaurant where she worked at 1 Market Point Drive. Ruiz-Gomez was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse. Her mother, Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez, 41, was charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting, after the baby died, according to warrants.
The Safe Haven Act for Abandoned Babies was enacted in 2000 and allows for the safe abandonment of a healthy newborn to any official at a specified place.
Rev. Alejandro Mejia, pastor of Parroquia Nuestro Salvador, questions whether the 18-year-old woman knew about the law when she gave birth to the baby boy in the restaurant bathroom.
Mejia said a lack of information and fear in impoverished communities causes people to make poor decisions.
“If the government doesn’t provide information in a way that is available for all, it will be really difficult to prevent this situation from happening again,” said Mejia, who added that people in immigrant communities are especially susceptible to this dilemma. “If they were undocumented, there is always that fear that you are going to lose everything. So, if that's your fear then you are going to make the wrong decision."
“I’m sure if these two ladies knew there were options, it would have been possible that this story would not have occurred,” Mejia said.
Marilyn Matheus a spokeswoman for the state Department of Social Services said DSS works routinely with the South Carolina Hospital Association and the Bar Association to disseminate information regarding the law. Information regarding the law is available online in both English and Spanish.
"Clearly the law works, as is evidenced by the number of safe abandonments each year," Matheus said. "Although it’s not a high number any year, if one child is saved by being placed in a safe haven it’s well worth it. However, anything our partners, including the media, can do to assist us in educating the public is greatly appreciated and further supports our efforts to keep children in South Carolina safe."
