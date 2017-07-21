NewSpring attendance down as church reinvents itself a year after split with founder

Attendance at NewSpring Church has been down in the year since it split with founder Perry Noble.
Church leaders Friday told the congregation that giving is also down, but by cutting expenses and making other changes the church also went from having $6.5 million in the bank a year ago to $15.1 million now.
That means that the days of free T-shirt giveaways, costing the church $300,000 a year, are probably done. But other measures like doubling of the number of people visiting small groups may have a longer-term benefit, said the Rev. Michael Mullikin, the pastor over administration and finances.
The leaders said they tried several times to talk to Noble, relying on Bible passages that call for a pastor to first be counseled one-on-one, then with a small group and finally before the congregation.
Noble was fired a year ago for issues including alcohol and his stance toward his marriage, leaders said at the time.
The Rev. Clayton King, one of the pastors who stepped up to a leading role after Noble's departure, said he had tried in vain to reach out to Noble.
He said while Noble continued to preach elsewhere, NewSpring leaders have not seen enough of a change to allow him back.
"This does not and never will mean that imperfect people aren't welcome at NewSpring," King said.
He said all people are flawed and welcome but leaders in the church should be held to higher standards.
The majority of the nearly two-hour service, an unusual Friday program that was not live-streamed like the rest of the church's services, focused on how the church will define itself going forward.
The church, the largest in South Carolina with 14 campuses across the state, also announced its new leadership structure.
There will be four lead pastors and four teaching pastors, who will rotate major sermon duties.
A single pastor bearing the weight of a church like NewSpring is too much, but sharing the load should lead to a longer future, said the Rev. Lee McDerment.
The lead pastors will each take a portion of the major responsibilities.
The Rev. Brad Cooper will lead directions and culture. Ministries will be led by the Rev. Shane Duffy, operations by the Rev. Michael Mullikin and campuses by the Rev. Howard Friss.
The teaching pastors will be the Revs. Cooper, Dan Lian, Clayton King and Lee McDerment.
Its current attendance numbers weren't reported Friday, but the Southern Baptist-affiliated megachurch has had as many as 33,000 "owners," as its members are called.
The church also announced a new ministry, Rally, aimed at college-aged people.
McDerment was the first person hired when NewSpring began in 2000 and was worship leader until he took on a new role in 2015.
As an "insider's insider," McDerment said he has never felt so much joy.
He said the early NewSpring had defined itself as being different from traditional churches by having bands and playing secular music, most controversially the AC/DC song "Highway to Hell" for Easter in 2009.
The church was a reaction to what was available in Anderson at the time but times change, McDerment said.
He said he realized after Noble's firing that NewSpring had never had God as part of its vision statements, which focused on people.
Everyone who has been touched by NewSpring, including himself, has room in their hearts and love for what Noble helped to build, Cooper said.
But the new vision for NewSpring is being a church that connects people to Jesus and each other.
"That's the heart and the soul of this church," Cooper said.
