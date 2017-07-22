UCI 2017 BMX World Championships kicks off with food, fun in Rock Hill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Bond denied for Ocean Boulevard shooter Pause 2:03 Friends remember Loris teen shot and killed 2:31 In Jenkinsville, concern over shaky future of nuclear projects 1:42 The Southeastern path of the 2017 Total Eclipse 0:57 Long-time vacationers decorate beach with Disney themed sandcastles 0:45 'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack 3:34 Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite 2:19 Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 1:04 David Farren, a lawyer opposing the I-73 expansion, talks about the impact it will have on natural areas. 1:10 SC District 5 voters explain their votes in today's special election Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Thousands gathered Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships opening ceremony in downtown Rock Hill. Mayor Doug Echols told a cheering crowd that Rock Hill is on the "global stage" with BMX track. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and several lawmakers attended the event. Tracy Kimball

Thousands gathered Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships opening ceremony in downtown Rock Hill. Mayor Doug Echols told a cheering crowd that Rock Hill is on the "global stage" with BMX track. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and several lawmakers attended the event. Tracy Kimball