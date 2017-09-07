Lancaster man, woman arrested after police seize multiple drugs, firearms in home

A Lancaster man and woman have been charged with multiple drug- and weapon-related offenses after officers found guns and drugs in a Lancaster County home, police say.
Jimmy Allen Hunter, 48, and Tabitha Hinson Cudd, 28, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam and possession of testosterone, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office report.
Hunter and Cudd were arrested on Sept. 1 during an investigation into an apparent overdose death, the report states.
At 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, a deputy went to Springs Memorial Hospital, where a 28-year-old man who died from an overdose was dropped off, the report states. On Sept. 1, as part of the death investigation, agents with the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force went to Hunter and Cudd’s home off Confederate Avenue.
The agents said they smelled marijuana from inside the home and obtained a search warrant, the report states. During the search, agents allegedly found drug paraphernalia, firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition throughout the home.
Agents allegedly found about 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine, four grams of marijuana, various pills and two bottles of testosterone, the report says. The agents also reported finding three rifles, including an AR-15, a 7.62 mm and a .22 caliber, two 12-gauge shotguns and a .32-caliber revolver in the home.
“There are dangerous substances of unknown content being bought, sold and ingested in our county, and they are hurting people,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile.
“One overdose is too many, and we are regularly answering overdose calls. These calls are not routine for us, and we investigate them fully. We follow the evidence wherever it leads us and will continue to use every resource we have to apprehend drug dealers in our county and see that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Hunter and Cudd were taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center. Hunter is also charged with possession with intent to distribute Suboxone.
Both Hunter and Cudd are also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, related to trafficking meth, the report states.
Bond was denied for both Hunter and Cudd, the report states.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME- SC (888-274-6372) or visit crimestopperssc.com.
