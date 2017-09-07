Asha Marie, who is a Fine Arts Center and Wade Hampton High student, speaks during the Greenville News Community Forum What's in a name" Thursday at the Greenville Co. Library. Marie has started a petition to change the name of Wade Hampton High.
South Carolina

Greenville debates Wade Hampton issue

Paul Hyde

September 07, 2017 9:10 PM

Speaking at forum Thursday, panelists on either side of the Wade Hampton High School issue argued passionately for and against dropping the school’s name.

Proponents of a name change have said a modern, respected high school should not bear the name of a Confederate lieutenant general and slaveholder.

“Would we ask a Kurdish child to attend Saddam Hussein High School?” Rev. Deb Richardson-Moore asked at Thursday’s panel discussion, which took place at the Hughes Main Library.

“Would we ask a Jewish child to attend Adolf Hitler High School?”

But school board trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, herself a graduate of Wade Hampton, said most people associate the name of the school not with a Confederate general but with a respected institution known for its high academic standards and philanthropic endeavors.

“We looked at Wade Hampton as a school that we loved,” Leventis-Wells said. “Our academics were important to us, our camaraderie. We keep our history and we build on it. When I think of Wade Hampton, it’s to educate, inspire and empower. Why would we wipe it out? Learn from our history.”

The forum, “What’s In a Name?” was sponsored by The Greenville News.

