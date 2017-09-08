52-pound ovarian tumor removed from Upstate woman

When Sabrina Changose started putting on a little weight a year and a half ago, she didn’t think much of it.
She was getting older and it’s not uncommon to put on a few pounds in middle age.
But the weight kept coming. So the Gray Court woman started dieting and exercizing. But months went by and she just kept getting heavier.
At least around the middle.
“My belly looked like I was nine months pregnant,” she told The Greenville News. “But I knew I wasn’t pregnant.”
Family and friends began to wonder if something else was going on. And as other parts of her body began to shrink from the dieting, she did too.
But without health insurance, she had trouble finding a doctor or a nurse practitioner who would take her.
After more than 15 calls, a doctor at Gray Court Family Practice agreed to see her and ordered tests, she said. He then referred her to Dr. Larry Puls, a gynecologic oncologist at Greenville Health System.
And just five days after seeing him, she was in the operating room having a 52-pound cancerous tumor removed from her ovary.
“I never heard of anything like this before,” said the stunned Changose. “I feel great now.”
Three basketballs
Ovarian tumors come in three varieties — benign, malignant, and in-between, said Puls, who figured Changose’s tumor was the in-between type, which is only cancerous about 1 percent of the time. But a blood test revealed an elevated tumor marker.
So between the CT scan and blood test, he knew she needed surgery immediately.
“She had just an enormous mass in her abdomen,” he said. “It’s flat out rare.”
Puls saw Changose on Aug. 31 and the following Tuesday she was in the operating room.
It took about an hour and 45 minutes to remove the tumor, which resembled a fairly round water-filled balloon with some solid areas in it that was about the size of three basketballs or four watermelons, he said.
Changose’s other ovary, which also was removed, weighed about 3 pounds and was about the size of a cantaloupe, he said. Typically, an ovary is about the size of a walnut.
Removing the tumor will probably be a cure, he said.
“We will follow her long-term,” he said. “But her risk (of recurrence) if all biopsies come back favorable is no more than 2 to 3 percent.”
As large as Changose’s tumor was, it wasn’t the biggest that Puls has removed. That distinction fell to a 130-pound tumor he removed from a woman in 1995, he said.
Fifty-two pounds
Nonetheless, he said Changose’s tumor was radically changing her life, pushing into her lungs making it difficult to breathe.
“Fifty-two pounds in someone’s abdomen is a lot,” he said. “I don’t know how she could make it day in and day out with this mass.”
Bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, and difficulty eating or feeling full quickly are symptoms of ovarian cancer, Puls said. It’s also more common with age and in those who have a family history of the disease.
Changose, 52, said she had some difficulties, but no pain. And no family history.
“I was having a hard time walking and breathing and sitting,” she said. “It was almost like if I would have been pregnant with triplets.”
As her abdomen grew, Changose, who cares for her grandson, managed her wardrobe by wearing clothes that were too big.
“I went up to 186 pounds and I weighed myself this morning and now I’m 136,” she said. “I don’t have anything to fit me now. I told my husband I’ll have to go out and buy some clothes.”
Feeling lucky that she has a low risk of recurrence and thrilled that the tumor is gone, Changose decided to share her story so that others would learn more about ovarian cancer. Especially since her experience occurred during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
“I’m doing really good now,” she said. “But I want more people to be aware of this.”
To learn more about ovarian cancer, go to http://www.ovariancancerawareness.org/
