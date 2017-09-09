Charleston begins to feel effects from Hurricane Irma

Charleston is beginning to feel the first effects from Hurricane Irma, which remains hundreds of miles away near Cuba.
Some streets in the historic coastal city flooded during Saturday morning's high tide. Winds also are increasing, gusting from the northeast at 25 mph.
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch at 11 a.m. Saturday from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A storm surge watch also now is in effect from Volusia County, Florida, to the Isle of Palms near Charleston.
The advisories mean there is a possibility of tropical storm conditions and life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline within the next 48 hours.
With forecasters warning that offshore waves will build from 15 to 28 feet, Carnival Cruise Line cancelled a voyage that was supposed to depart Saturday from Charleston to the Bahamas.
North of Charletson, a fleet of shrimp vessels were moored at a dock in McClellanville on Thursday night because of the rough seas created by Hurricane Irma.
Even though the latest projected track takes the storm west of South Carolina, conditions along the state's coast are expected to deteriorate on Sunday and Monday.
As a precaution, Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered the mandatory evacuation of barrier islands in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties. McMaster is planning to hold another media briefing on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m. today.
Forecasters are calling for Charleston to receive between 3 to 6 inches of rain on Sunday and Monday, which could add to potential flooding problems.
According to the National Weather Service, the greatest threat of flooding will come with the high tide at midday Monday. The weather service is warning that Monday's flooding could cause significant damage and cut off access routes to barrier islands.
