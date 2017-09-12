S.C. governor lifts Beaufort County’s evacuation order. But some face restrictions

More Videos 1:05 Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 Pause 0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma 0:38 Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 2:55 Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky 1:46 Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33 Deebo's fast, healthy start to 2017: Credit yoga 4:42 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hilton Head bridge back open after Irma Traffic cameras showed traffic moving on the Hilton Head Island eastbound bridge Tuesday morning. The bridge had been closed by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office following the governor's evacuation order for the barrier islands due to Hurricane Irma. Traffic cameras showed traffic moving on the Hilton Head Island eastbound bridge Tuesday morning. The bridge had been closed by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office following the governor's evacuation order for the barrier islands due to Hurricane Irma. Beaufort County Traffic Management

Traffic cameras showed traffic moving on the Hilton Head Island eastbound bridge Tuesday morning. The bridge had been closed by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office following the governor's evacuation order for the barrier islands due to Hurricane Irma. Beaufort County Traffic Management