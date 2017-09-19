Hurricane Maria to slam Caribbean islands. Here’s what that means for the South Carolina coast

More Videos 0:39 Hurricane Maria's path turns east Pause 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 1:31 Marcus Lattimore has encouraging message for Deebo Samuel 2:49 Richland residents don't want to be annexed into Columbia 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:34 What happened to Dail Dinwiddie? 0:50 Look and listen: New DJ debuts at Williams-Brice 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria's path turns east Almost two weeks away from possible landfall along the Carolina coast, storm track begins to turn back to sea Almost two weeks away from possible landfall along the Carolina coast, storm track begins to turn back to sea smardis@thestate.com

Almost two weeks away from possible landfall along the Carolina coast, storm track begins to turn back to sea smardis@thestate.com