SC high school named ‘most beautiful’ by architectural magazine

York Comprehensive High School has a unique look, at least in the eyes of Architectural Digest magazine.
In an article published online Sept. 12, the magazine named York Comprehensive the Most Beautiful Public High School in South Carolina on its list of beautiful public high schools in America.
The $78 million school was built by architects LS3P Associates Ltd. in 2010 and “placed a focus on natural light, installing skylights and large windows,” the article states.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments