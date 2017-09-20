York Comprehensive High School at 275 Alexander Love Highway in York was named among the most beautiful public high schools in America by Architectural Digest.
South Carolina

SC high school named ‘most beautiful’ by architectural magazine

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

September 20, 2017 9:07 PM

YORK

York Comprehensive High School has a unique look, at least in the eyes of Architectural Digest magazine.

In an article published online Sept. 12, the magazine named York Comprehensive the Most Beautiful Public High School in South Carolina on its list of beautiful public high schools in America.

The $78 million school was built by architects LS3P Associates Ltd. in 2010 and “placed a focus on natural light, installing skylights and large windows,” the article states.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

