Mother of Tucker Hipps asks public to join her in prayer on 3rd anniversary of his death

On the third anniversary of Tucker Hipps' death, his mother is asking the public to join her and pray for all students affected by hazing on college campuses.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Cindy Hipps asked community members to meet her at Tucker Hipps' cross on the State 93 bridge in Clemson at 5:45 a.m. Friday. Tucker Hipps was found dead on Sept. 22, 2014, on Lake Hartwell near the State 93 bridge, hours after going on a run with several members of his fraternity.
Hipps was a 19-year-old sophomore and fraternity pledge at Clemson University when he died of head injuries that Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said were consistent with having hit his head on rip rap rocks in shallow water below.
"If you are a parent with a child in college or a student, meet me at the cross on the 93 bridge at 5:45 AM Friday. September 22nd so we can pray for our students during national anti-hazing week," she wrote in the Facebook post. "I will be there to mark the 3rd anniversary of my son's death due to hazing. Join me!"
Fraternity members said they did not see Hipps fall, and the university as well as the local Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter and the national fraternity have denied responsibility for his death.
No criminal charges have been filed in Hipps' death.
In March 2015, his family launched a wrongful death lawsuit and a survival action seeking at least $25 million from Clemson University, the fraternity and the student defendants.
Clemson and the fraternity legally settled with the Hipps family earlier this year, and some terms of that settlement, including a $250,000 payout from the school, were made public in August.
