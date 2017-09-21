More Videos

    Dashcam video from April 19, 2017, of Berkeley County Deputy James Vansant's pursuit of motorcyclist Robert Lee Clark which ended in a fatal crash in Summerville, SC.

South Carolina

Motorcyclist’s death was ‘homicide in police pursuit,’ Dorchester coroner rules

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 3:05 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Robert Lee Clark Jr. died after his motorcycle was struck from behind and crashed shortly before midnight on April 19 in Summerville, South Carolina.

Clark’s bike was hit by a Berkley County sheriff deputy’s SUV, a dashcam video shows, which had been in pursuit of Clark for nearly 8 miles after clocking him doing 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The Berkley County Sheriff’s Department released the dashcam of the 5 minute chase that reached speeds of 111 mph, saying the crash was not deliberate but that Clark slowed down in front of the deputy’s SUV when he missed a gear while shifting.

On Thursday, Clark’s death was ruled a homicide by Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers.

The 30-year-old Goose Creek man died as a result of the deputy’s pursuit, Brouther’s said.

“In that pursuit, the pursuing officer engaged the fleeing motorcyclist by applying deadly force with his patrol vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and crash,” he wrote.

The coroner did not conclude that the deputy intended the death of the motorcyclist.

“A violent death may stem from some kind of deliberate or purposeful action, but intent to cause death need not be present or proven for the classification of homicide,” he said in the press release.

The ruling follows months of public pressure by Clark’s friends on the prosecutor to bring charges against Deputy James Vansant. A grand jury declined on Aug. 31 to indict Vansant, the Post and Courier reported.

