Deadly Conway bank robbery suspect faces life or death in two arenas

The man accused of gunning down two Conway bank employees in a deadly robbery last month is facing sentences of life in prison or death on both federal and state charges.
Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Michael Council, of Wilson, N.C., was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of armed robbery resulting in death, using a firearm in a violent crime that resulted in murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Two of the counts carry the possible weight of capital punishment, but U.S. prosecutors have not decided whether they will seek it.
Council also faces seven state counts - two of which could be punishable by death - after police say he shot and killed Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen and Donna Major while allegedly robbing the 16th Avenue CresCom Bank during the first hour of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says his office needs to review all of the elements in the case before deciding whether or not they will seek a death sentence.
Officers with the Conway Police Department served Council with warrants for the state charges while he remained in custody of the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday.
In Horry County, he faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Major and Skeen and one count each of armed robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, unlawfully possessing a pistol and grand larceny.
Police say Council entered the bank just after 1:10 p.m. and had a brief conversation with Major before pulling a gun on her and shooting her multiple times.
Prosecutors say Council then ran into a nearby office where he shot bank manager Kathryn Skeen as she sheltered under her desk.
Council is accused of stealing more than $15,000 in cash from the bank before fleeing in one of the victim’s cars.
He was arrested after a brief foot chase with police in Greenville, N.C., on Aug. 23.
Council also faces charges in North Carolina after police say he robbed a BB&T bank in his hometown on Aug. 10. No injuries were reported in that robbery.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
