As Rock Hill man was signing his plea deal, jury said guilty; judge said life

Rock Hill man gets life in prison for attempted murder of police officer John Perry was sentenced to life in prison in a York County courtroom Thursday, after he was found guilty on a charge of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting at Rock Hill Police Department officer Dalton Taylor. Perry and his lawyer claimed the gun went off as he tried to climb a fence and escape from police, and that he wasn't trying to kill anyone. Perry agreed to plead guilty near the end of the trial, in exchange for a 12-year sentence, but the jury came back with a guilty verdict before a judge could hear the plea deal and accept it. John Perry was sentenced to life in prison in a York County courtroom Thursday, after he was found guilty on a charge of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting at Rock Hill Police Department officer Dalton Taylor. Perry and his lawyer claimed the gun went off as he tried to climb a fence and escape from police, and that he wasn't trying to kill anyone. Perry agreed to plead guilty near the end of the trial, in exchange for a 12-year sentence, but the jury came back with a guilty verdict before a judge could hear the plea deal and accept it. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

