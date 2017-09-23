Paul Sakuma Associated Press
Netflix users, be careful you don’t fall victim to this scam!

By Michael Olinger

September 23, 2017 7:09 PM

Netflix users beware! According to a report from The Guardian, people have been receiving scam emails claiming to be from the online streaming service.

The emails, which The Guardian said came from the email address supportnetflix@checkinformation.com, claim that a billing error has occurred and provide a link to a fake Netflix page where those duped by the email are asked to enter their banking details.

The email and web page look convincing according to The Guardian, which advises that customers should be wary of any email that comes with an embedded link. Rather than clicking on such links, they recommend opening a new window, going to the website directly and accessing your account like you normally would.

A Netflix spokesperson told the Evening Standard that companies like Netflix are popular targets owing to their large customer bases and high recognition, but that their members security is a serious concern and that protective steps are taken to ensure customer security.

