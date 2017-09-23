3 people killed in head-on collision in Upstate

A head-on collision of two vehicles near Walhalla High School has claimed three lives, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Saturday night.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on the Cherokee Foothills Highway (North 11.) Although the victims have not been identified, the coroner said 2 were from North Carolina and one was from Georgia. A third person from North Carolina was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The identities and ages of the victims may be released Sunday or Monday depending on the success in notifying next of kin, Addis said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
