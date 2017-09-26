Myrtle Beach area bar torches Steelers’ gear during Monday Night Football

The owner of a Carolina Forest bar set NFL items ablaze Monday night, according to a Facebook post.
A Facebook account under the name of Ronnie Hribar, owner of Longbeard’s Bar and Grill, showed photos posted Monday night of Steelers’ shirts, banners, and more being burned inside a metal fire pit branded with the team’s name and symbol.
A previous post read “Getting ready to torch it !!! Screw the steelers and the NFL !,” along with a photo of Steelers fan items, which sat draped over patio chairs.
Multiple comments have been made under the post showing the items blazing, mainly showing support for Hribar’s actions, but some siding with the actions of the NFL players who have chosen to protest by kneeling during the U.S.’s national anthem.
The Steelers chose not to take the field during the anthem when they played Sunday.
The Associated Press reported more than 200 NFL players choose to protest during the anthem by sitting or kneeling this weekend.
Only six players protested last week, according to the AP, who reported the players are continuing the movement started by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Social media remarks and comments by President Donald Trump stating the players protesting should be fired ignited a bigger protest with the NFL, and three teams choose not to take the field for the anthems, the AP reports.
