Rally planned after pregnant woman and child killed in shooting

Community leaders will gather for a rally after a young woman was killed in a shooting on Spivey Avenue Sunday night.
Jadasia Monique Myers, 22, died at the scene near Futrell Park. Her baby, which would have been named Harmony, was delivered but did not survive, said Michelle McSpadden of the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Councilman Mike Chestnut, who lives in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened, said the rally would be held at 6:30 p.m. in Futrell.
“We cannot continue to think that Chief [Amy] Prock and the police department can do everything,” he said. “We have got to come together and say to our young folks, ‘yes we love you, but if you’re doing something wrong it’s time to change that.’”
Chestnut said that “there’s a group out there who are doing things that are terrorizing our community and have older folks and younger folks scared.”
He said he did not know Myers well but did know members of her family.
Tim McCray, a community activist, said that resources for grief counseling and members of the faith community would be available at the rally.
McCray said he knew the family of the woman who died.
“We never expect that something like this would happen in our city,” he said.
The shooting was the first gun death in the Booker T. Washington Neighborhood since last year. McCray said he was also a mentor to the 18-year-old man who died in an accidental shooting in the neighborhood last October.
Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
