Woman sentenced to 10 years in hit-and-run bicyclist death

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:15 AM

BLUFFTON, S.C.

A South Carolina woman who pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist will serve 10 years in prison.

The Island Packet reports that 37-year-old Shannan Dapiran, of Hilton Head Island, pleaded guilty last Thursday to reckless homicide in the November 2016 death of 60-year-old Kevin Thomson, of Bluffton.

She was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Thomson was found in a ditch on the side of a highway the morning of Nov. 21, 2016, and was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to Savannah, where he died that evening.

Dapiran wasn't charged until Dec. 16, following the South Carolina Highway Patrol's investigation based on a description of the vehicle that fled.

