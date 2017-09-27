San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus to bring fight against bigotry, inequality to SC

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will bring its efforts to promote equality and end bigotry to Upstate South Carolina.
Greenville will be the only city in South Carolina where the chorus will bring its Lavender Pen Tour, which begins in Jackson, Mississippi, and ends in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The tour, which is in its 40th season, hopes “the music will encourage the LGBTQ people and allies to come together, provoke conversation and action around civil liberties for all while raising funds for local LGBTQ organizations,” a released statement said.
The tour’s beneficiaries in Greenville include United Ministries, PFLAG Greenville, AID Upstate and First Baptist Church Greenville - Tragedy Relief Fund.
Over the course of seven days, the tour will visit cities and towns in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina, sharing their mission of activism and compassion, the statement said.
The group will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at First Baptist Church, 847 Cleveland St., the statement said.
