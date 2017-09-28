Registered SC sex offender investigated in Indiana double murder

Authorities in Colorado charged Daniel Nations, 31, formerly of Chesnee, SC, with illegal weapons possession after he allegedly threatened several people with a hatchet near a popular bike trail in the Pike National Forest near Monument, Colorado.
Now authorities in Colorado and Indiana reportedly are looking at Nations in connection with the unsolved deaths of a 61-year-old Colorado bicyclist and two teenaged girls in Delphi, Indiana.
The alleged threats with a hatchet were made near a trail that was the scene of the shooting death of bicyclist Tim Watkins two weeks ago.
Indiana State Police are looking at Nations as a “person of interest” in the February 2017 Delphi killings, WTTV-TV reported. Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were killed on a hiking trail in Delphi. Photos and an audio recording of a “person of interest” in the girls’ deaths were found on Liberty German’s cell phone and released to the press at the time.
Nations was stopped by local Colorado police on September 25 because his red Chevrolet Prizm matched the description of a car driven by the man menacing mountain bikers, the Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported. His car had expired Indiana license plates.
Nations is listed as an Adult Tier II sex offender on the South Carolina sex offender registry with an address in Chesnee, SC. Adult Tier II refers to “most felonious sexual abuse or sexual exploitation crimes involving victims who are minors,” SLED says on the South Carolina sex offender registry web site.
The 2003 Chesnee High School graduate was convicted of indecent exposure in Beaufort County in 2008, WSPA-TV reports. He last checked in with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department in 2012, the TV station reported.
