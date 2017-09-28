Damages hearing slated for Kala Brown’s lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp

Kala Brown’s personal injury lawsuit against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will go before a judge for a damages hearing next month.
The Anderson woman was found chained up in a shipping container on Kohlhepp’s property Nov. 3, 2016. She filed a suit against Kohlhepp in the days after her rescue, one of several civil suits the convicted murderer faces.
Kohlhepp has been convicted of killing seven people, along with kidnapping and sexually assaulting Brown at his 96-acre Woodruff property. He was sentenced to serve seven consecutive life sentences plus 60 years during a plea hearing in May.
Kohlhepp was served Brown’s suit in December. He has not responded to the complaint, so the courts will move forward with a damages hearing.
In state court, a defendant has 30 days to file a response after being served with a complaint.
“If you don’t respond, it’s deemed as if you’ve admitted to all of the substantive allegations in the complaint,” said Andrew Cole, a Columbia-based attorney not affiliated with Brown or Kohlhepp. “If you don’t answer, it deems that you’ve admitted it.”
Spartanburg County Circuit Court Judge Derham Cole will hear Brown’s personal injury case on Oct. 25, according to online court records.
David Wyatt, one of Brown’s attorneys, said lawyers will urge Cole to award Brown a specific amount of money, but he declined to disclose a dollar amount.
“The problem here is that with the damages, you could justify a lot of money, but (Kohlhepp) has very limited means,” Wyatt said.
Kohlhepp is serving out his sentence in the Broad River Correctional Facility in Columbia.
Wyatt said he has been working with other attorneys who represent some of Kohlhepp’s other victims’ estates in various civil cases.
“There are a number of people all effected by this case, and we’re all working together, trying to cooperate and be as efficient as we can and maximize the recovery to the victims,” Wyatt said.
Comments