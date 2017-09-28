More Videos

South Carolina

Greenville pastor apologizes over wife's comments about NFL protests

Elizabeth LaFleur

elafleur@greenvillenews.com

September 28, 2017 9:49 PM

GREENVILLE, SC

The pastor of Redemption Church in Greenville issued an apology on Facebook Wednesday regarding comments made by his wife about recent NFL protests.

Ron Carpenter, Jr. spoke directly into the camera as he apologized for his wife's comments.

Hope Carpenter, co-founder and pastor at Redemption, faced backlash over comments she posted on Facebook speaking out against those who've chosen to kneel during the national anthem.

The original Facebook post was not available on Thursday but there were visitor posts on the page like this one from Mitchell W. Aiken.

“ Hope Carpenter you should be ashamed of yourself; if your statments [sic] are Christ like; then i want no part of it.....And i hope every black man and woman in that church; see you for what you are; we are more than entertainment for you to raise money....Casey J. I'm surprised you support such bigotry.”

In his apology, Ron Carpenter said his wife was very emotional in the aftermath of the comments and he would not ask her to appear on camera to speak about it, but he apologized on behalf of both of them.

Carpenter said he and his wife "woefully underestimated how racially insensitive" the comments may have been to anyone who feels disenfranchised.

"So, we've come to say that we're sorry," Carpenter said.

Speaking on his own behalf, Carpenter said he's given his life "to get out of my world and get into other people's world and say 'teach me what it was like to be you.'"

The Carpenters founded Redemption Church more than 25 years ago in Greenville. It's grown into a large multicultural church with satellite campuses across the world.

Carpenter said he and his wife's entire life has been dedicated to multiculturalism, which he said is "hard."

"Redemption has come at a ridiculously high price," Carpenter added.

