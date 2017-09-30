Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman talks with teammates on the bench during last week’s game.
Redskins’ Josh Norman donating large sum of money to help in Puerto Rico

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 30, 2017 06:47 PM

UPDATED September 30, 2017 06:52 PM

Washington Redskins cornerback has been highly critical of President Donald Trump in the last week.

The latest gripe is what he believes to be the president’s inaction when it comes to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Therefore, the Coastal Carolina alumnus is planning to help.

He announced Saturday on Twitter that he is donating $100,000 “as a start to help you guys out b/c you all are citizens of U.S. Just like us.”

Norman last week was highly critical of Trump in lieu of the amped-up protests in the NFL last weekend.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

