Redskins’ Josh Norman donating large sum of money to help in Puerto Rico

Washington Redskins cornerback has been highly critical of President Donald Trump in the last week.
The latest gripe is what he believes to be the president’s inaction when it comes to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
Therefore, the Coastal Carolina alumnus is planning to help.
I would encourage the ppl who can b/c you have the means to do so. Come forth it's always a blessing to be a blessing to some1 else in need.— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 30, 2017
He announced Saturday on Twitter that he is donating $100,000 “as a start to help you guys out b/c you all are citizens of U.S. Just like us.”
So to the GOV&MAYOR of PR I'm sending 100,000$ as a Start to help you guys out b/c you all are citizens of U.S Just like us..— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 30, 2017
Norman last week was highly critical of Trump in lieu of the amped-up protests in the NFL last weekend.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
