South Carolina

Annual ceremony to honor victims of domestic violence

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 3:16 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's top prosecutor is hosting a somber ceremony to honor victims killed last year by domestic violence.

The 20th annual Silent Witness ceremony will be held Tuesday morning on the Statehouse steps.

Attorney General Alan Wilson will call the names of the known victims of domestic violence, who are represented by life-size silhouettes carried by friends or family members. An additional silhouette will represent the potential unknown victims.

The event is held during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A bell will ring once for each victim.

Last year's ceremony recognized 38 people killed by domestic violence in 2015.

According to the latest report by the Violence Policy Center in Washington, South Carolina ranks fifth nationwide in the rate of women killed by men.

