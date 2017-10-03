Snapchat's 'Good Luck America' focuses on SC Republicans

Snapchat's Pete Hamby visited South Carolina in August for the annual Faith and Freedom Forum in Anderson.
The visit was turned into the latest episode of Snapchat's 'Good Luck America' series.
'Good Luck America' is a Murrow award-winning weekly original series from Snapchat. Now in its second season, the series focuses on various political issues. It's hosted by journalist Peter Hamby, Snapchat's head of news and a former political reporter for CNN.
The South Carolina based episode focused on President Trump's supporters here in South Carolina. It featured short interviews with Gov. Henry McMaster, Drew McKissick, South Carolina GOP Chairman and Nate Leupp, Greenville County GOP Chairman.
Hamby talked with supporters about why they support the President, how he's helping the party rebrand and more.
The entire episode is only a few minutes long and is available to Snapchat users for 48 hours. To find the episode, search Good Luck America.
