‘She just fell in love with this place’: Family remembers Murrells Inlet woman

Murrells Inlet Remembers Jessica Hill with a "last cast." Family and friends of Jessica Lynn Hill took to the water in Murrells Inlet to remember mother of three and bait shop owner who was killed last Friday morning. Monday, Oct. 2 2017. Family and friends of Jessica Lynn Hill took to the water in Murrells Inlet to remember mother of three and bait shop owner who was killed last Friday morning. Monday, Oct. 2 2017. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

